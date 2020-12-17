Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) EVP Doug Kahn Sells 41,042 Shares of Stock

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) EVP Doug Kahn sold 41,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $615,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,779 shares in the company, valued at $536,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Doug Kahn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of Inseego stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $84,577.92.

Shares of INSG stock opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.84. Inseego Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.52 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts expect that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inseego by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 15,170 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Inseego by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Inseego by 150.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 257,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its position in Inseego by 84.4% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 41,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

