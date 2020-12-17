Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) EVP Doug Kahn Sells 5,208 Shares of Stock

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $84,577.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,779 shares in the company, valued at $581,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Doug Kahn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inseego alerts:

On Friday, December 11th, Doug Kahn sold 41,042 shares of Inseego stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $615,630.00.

NASDAQ:INSG opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.84. Inseego Corp. has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.79.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.52 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.96.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,720,000 after purchasing an additional 493,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inseego by 53.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Inseego by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 37,260 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Inseego in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,432,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 257,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.