Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on INSG. ValuEngine raised shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Inseego has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. Inseego has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inseego will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 41,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $615,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Miller sold 1,260,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $19,656,183.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,185,786 shares of company stock worth $64,232,079 over the last ninety days. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSG. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Inseego by 550.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Inseego by 471.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Inseego by 85.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 46.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Inseego during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

