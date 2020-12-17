Insider Buying: Alexium International Group Limited (AJX.AX) (ASX:AJX) Insider Buys 980,400 Shares of Stock

Alexium International Group Limited (AJX.AX) (ASX:AJX) insider Robert (Bob) Brookins acquired 980,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$62,745.60 ($44,818.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.98, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 6.41.

Alexium International Group Limited develops and sells specialty chemicals and solutions in Australia, the United States, and Cyprus. It offers flame retardant (FR) treatments, including Alexiflam FR for use in synthetic and synthetic-blend fabrics; Alexiflam NF for use in cotton and cotton-blends; and Alexicool, a chemical finish for fabrics.

