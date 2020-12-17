Insider Buying: Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Major Shareholder Buys $237,920.94 in Stock

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $237,920.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AIF opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $15.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,438,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,283,000 after acquiring an additional 478,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 174,204 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 301,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 19,176 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 266,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 36,530 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

