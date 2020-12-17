Insider Buying: Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) (CVE:CDA) Director Buys 70,500 Shares of Stock

Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) (CVE:CDA) Director Christopher James Berlet purchased 70,500 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$14,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,882,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,776,500.

Christopher James Berlet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Christopher James Berlet acquired 8,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$1,520.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Christopher James Berlet acquired 10,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$1,900.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Christopher James Berlet bought 10,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,100.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Christopher James Berlet purchased 3,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$660.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Christopher James Berlet acquired 15,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$3,300.00.

On Thursday, November 26th, Christopher James Berlet acquired 5,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$1,225.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Christopher James Berlet bought 5,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,200.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Christopher James Berlet purchased 8,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$1,600.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Christopher James Berlet purchased 5,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$1,225.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Christopher James Berlet bought 5,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$1,225.00.

Shares of CDA stock opened at C$0.21 on Thursday. Canuc Resources Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.03 and a 52-week high of C$0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.46, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08.

About Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V)

Canuc Resources Corporation engages in exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal projects and oil and gas properties in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company holds interests in the San Javier Project that consists of 17 mineral concessions comprising silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits located in the state of Sonora, Mexico.

