Insider Buying: CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NASDAQ:PCPL) Major Shareholder Acquires 69,600 Shares of Stock

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NASDAQ:PCPL) major shareholder Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. acquired 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $716,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,668,639 shares in the company, valued at $48,040,295.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. acquired 604,616 shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $6,215,452.48.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold 10,000 shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $101,900.00.

Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.36. 205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,794. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NASDAQ:PCPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I Company Profile

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

