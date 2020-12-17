Insider Buying: Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) Insider Buys C$453,270.00 in Stock

Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) insider Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$26.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$453,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$453,270.

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) stock opened at C$26.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$721.71 million and a P/E ratio of -51.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37. Guardian Capital Group Limited has a 52 week low of C$15.26 and a 52 week high of C$28.88.

Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$52.04 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

