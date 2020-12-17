Insider Buying: HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) Director Purchases 1,134 Shares of Stock

HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) Director Robert Joseph Marino bought 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $18,586.26.

Shares of HVBC stock opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. HV Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12.

HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter.

About HV Bancorp

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include NOW, money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

