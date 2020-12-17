Insider Buying: Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Director Acquires $13,872,320.00 in Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Director Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 247,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $13,872,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $54.83 on Thursday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 12.35, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,332,000 after buying an additional 44,666 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 871.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 61,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 158,710 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 365,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 66,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RCKT. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

