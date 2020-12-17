Insider Buying: Severfield plc (SFR.L) (LON:SFR) Insider Acquires 177 Shares of Stock

Severfield plc (SFR.L) (LON:SFR) insider Ian Cochrane bought 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £125.67 ($164.19).

Ian Cochrane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Ian Cochrane purchased 198 shares of Severfield plc (SFR.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £124.74 ($162.97).

On Friday, October 16th, Ian Cochrane acquired 226 shares of Severfield plc (SFR.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £124.30 ($162.40).

Shares of LON:SFR traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 70.40 ($0.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 64.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 61.04. Severfield plc has a twelve month low of GBX 51.20 ($0.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 96 ($1.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £216.57 million and a PE ratio of 11.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Severfield plc (SFR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Severfield plc (SFR.L) Company Profile

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

