Insider Selling: 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Director Sells 7,444 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 7,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $228,977.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EGHT opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.03. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 0.83.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The company had revenue of $129.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.06 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 4,594.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 13.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in 8X8 by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGHT. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $15.25 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

