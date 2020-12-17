Insider Selling: Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Major Shareholder Sells $3,084,525.00 in Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 41,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,084,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 18th, Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 195,736 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $12,658,247.12.

On Friday, November 13th, Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 18,820 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $1,207,303.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 120,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $7,810,800.00.

Shares of WMS opened at $76.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 62.34, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $80.46.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $544.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.82 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.21%.

WMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 364.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

