Insider Selling: Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Director David R. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $122,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of APT opened at $12.00 on Thursday. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $41.59.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 1,138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 1,764.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha Pro Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.