Insider Selling: American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Insider Sells $298,540.00 in Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AEO stock opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.40. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEO. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 71.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.84.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

