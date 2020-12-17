Insider Selling: Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CFO Sells $2,322,671.43 in Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,671.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,836.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $69.89 on Thursday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $73.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.71 and a beta of 2.02.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The business had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Anaplan by 289.6% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Anaplan by 31.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

