Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $2,762,000.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total transaction of $2,762,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,559. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Tuesday, November 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total transaction of $2,586,800.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total transaction of $2,258,600.00.

NYSE ANET opened at $285.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.39. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $293.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Arista Networks by 60.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 378.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Arista Networks by 445.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 58.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, FBN Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.36.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.