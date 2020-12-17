Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO Sells $13,466,000.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $13,466,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bill.com stock opened at $142.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -274.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.86. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $145.97.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.73 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 36.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 55,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Bill.com by 269.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 27.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 124,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 26,815 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Bill.com by 273.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 75,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 75.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 110,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after acquiring an additional 47,668 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.