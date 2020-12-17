Insider Selling: BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Major Shareholder Sells $9,044,000.00 in Stock

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 340,000 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $9,044,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE BXC opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.04. The stock has a market cap of $249.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.25. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $4.83. The business had revenue of $871.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.08 million. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 583.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 11.8% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 869,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after acquiring an additional 91,810 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $778,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,846,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.