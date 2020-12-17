Insider Selling: Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Major Shareholder Sells $4,395,500.00 in Stock

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 298,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $4,395,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:CABA opened at $13.70 on Thursday. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.55 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Cabaletta Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabaletta Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $1,127,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 458.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 108.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 22,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

