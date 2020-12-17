Insider Selling: Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) Senior Officer Sells C$4,638,685.50 in Stock

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total value of C$4,638,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,125,400.

CJT stock opened at C$212.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.81. Cargojet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$67.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$250.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$216.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$185.04.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$162.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$145.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Cargojet Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is an increase from Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.82%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CJT. CIBC increased their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) increased their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Cormark upped their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Laurentian upped their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$256.27.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

