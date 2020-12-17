Insider Selling: Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Sells 16,465 Shares of Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total value of $1,376,803.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 73,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,221.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CHWY stock opened at $94.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.51 and its 200 day moving average is $58.12. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.88 and a beta of 0.23. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $94.56.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chewy from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.39.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 624.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 531.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

