Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Sells $4,072,781.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $4,072,781.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $4,019,211.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $3,202,025.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $3,168,909.00.

On Friday, October 16th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total value of $2,871,352.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,600 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $2,899,962.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $1,836,695.00.

On Thursday, September 17th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $1,732,905.00.

Shares of NET stock opened at $81.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.76 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $86.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 29.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NET. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BTIG Research raised Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.35.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

