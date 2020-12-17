Insider Selling: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Director Sells $4,730,550.00 in Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $4,730,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,826,890.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $146.61 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $163.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.52. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.97 and a beta of 2.35.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.14). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,457,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,370,000 after buying an additional 1,974,069 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,187,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,508,000 after buying an additional 141,026 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,041,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,563,000 after buying an additional 164,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after acquiring an additional 596,255 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRSP. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.79.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.