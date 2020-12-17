Insider Selling: CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) CFO Sells $383,318.00 in Stock

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) CFO David Ashley Lee sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $383,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 299,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,882,359. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:CRY opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.02 million, a PE ratio of -57.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1,089.00 and a beta of 1.45. CryoLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $65.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 36.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 33.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 577.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 323.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 8.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRY. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CryoLife from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CryoLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CryoLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.

