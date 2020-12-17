Insider Selling: Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Insider Sells $325,488.60 in Stock

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) insider Keith Hagelin sold 7,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $325,488.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,437.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $42.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.13. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $56.89. The firm has a market cap of $965.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $133.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.50 million. Analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.1% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.3% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

