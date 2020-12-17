Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $991,790.49 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Huimin Wang sold 11,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $991,790.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,885,032.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Huimin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, Huimin Wang sold 11,733 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $969,145.80.

NYSE:EW opened at $85.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.80. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

