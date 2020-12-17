Insider Selling: Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Director Sells $2,641,200.00 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $2,641,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,982.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $127.33 on Thursday. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $141.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.95). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth about $207,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 272,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 16.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 13.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $260,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.87.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

