Insider Selling: Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) CAO Sells $263,350.98 in Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total value of $263,350.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,637.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE FICO opened at $522.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.70. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $177.65 and a twelve month high of $526.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 354.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.43.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.