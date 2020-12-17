Insider Selling: First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Senior Officer Sells C$509,223.78 in Stock

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total transaction of C$509,223.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,650,810.33.

Hannes Meyer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) alerts:

On Thursday, November 12th, Hannes Meyer sold 33,500 shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total value of C$534,995.00.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) stock opened at C$21.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.16.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.7300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.15.

About First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

Featured Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.