Insider Selling: Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Major Shareholder Sells $2,214,555,000.00 in Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fiserv stock opened at $114.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The company has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 104.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mirova increased its holdings in Fiserv by 344.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Fiserv by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

