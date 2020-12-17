Insider Selling: Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) (TSE:FNV) Director Sells C$1,444,408.31 in Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) Director David Harquail sold 8,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$167.39, for a total value of C$1,444,408.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 839,048 shares in the company, valued at C$140,448,244.72.

Shares of TSE:FNV opened at C$169.38 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of C$105.93 and a 12 month high of C$222.15. The stock has a market cap of C$32.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$175.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$187.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 14.38 and a quick ratio of 13.40.

Get Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) alerts:

Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$372.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$326.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.606 dividend. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO)’s payout ratio is 54.83%.

FNV has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.