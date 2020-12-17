Insider Selling: GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK) Major Shareholder Sells $10,875,000.00 in Stock

GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $10,875,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of GIK opened at $11.09 on Thursday. GigCapital3, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $14.43.

About GigCapital3

GigCapital3, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

