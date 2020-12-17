Insider Selling: Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) EVP Sells $2,314,234.35 in Stock

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 5,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.11, for a total value of $2,314,234.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,781 shares in the company, valued at $19,014,950.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Stephen Rosen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 4,122 shares of Graham stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.94, for a total transaction of $1,895,872.68.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 4,160 shares of Graham stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.33, for a total transaction of $1,873,372.80.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 3,568 shares of Graham stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,660.80.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 4,398 shares of Graham stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.57, for a total transaction of $2,051,974.86.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $464.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $267.89 and a 52 week high of $655.54.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $8.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $3.72. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GHC. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the third quarter worth about $3,868,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Graham in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Graham by 2.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Graham by 48.0% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

