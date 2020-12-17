Insider Selling: Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Sells $621,429.76 in Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $621,429.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,590.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ GH opened at $123.62 on Thursday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $129.55. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of -64.72 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.77.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GH. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

