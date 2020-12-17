Insider Selling: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells $1,692,900.00 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.58, for a total value of $1,692,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,862 shares in the company, valued at $28,393,995.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ILMN opened at $353.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $404.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Illumina by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,717 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $182,270,000 after purchasing an additional 327,887 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $455,611,000 after acquiring an additional 322,674 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,581,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Illumina by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,523 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $86,704,000 after purchasing an additional 170,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of Illumina by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 603,896 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $223,653,000 after purchasing an additional 146,320 shares during the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.60.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

