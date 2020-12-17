Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Sells $476,630.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $476,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,330,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NARI opened at $69.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.11. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $84.91.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 million. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 172.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NARI. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NARI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

