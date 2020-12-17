Insider Selling: Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Russell Greenberg sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $69,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Russell Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $143,000.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $145,000.00.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $58.03 on Thursday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.20 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.71. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $160.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 308.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 146,943 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 14.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the second quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the second quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.88.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

