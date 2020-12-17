Insider Selling: LiveTiles Limited (LVT.AX) (ASX:LVT) Insider Sells A$2,990,000.00 in Stock

LiveTiles Limited (LVT.AX) (ASX:LVT) insider Karl Redenbach sold 11,500,000 shares of LiveTiles Limited (LVT.AX) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.26 ($0.19), for a total value of A$2,990,000.00 ($2,135,714.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

LiveTiles Limited develops and sells digital workplace software. It provides intranet and workplace technology software, creating and delivering solutions that drive digital transformation, productivity, and employee communications in the modern workplace. The company also provides solutions to developers and business users like dashboards, employee portals, and corporate intranets.

