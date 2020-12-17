Insider Selling: Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) COO Sells $280,000.00 in Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,466,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $27.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -388.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.39.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $59.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Ping Identity’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PING. Raymond James started coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the second quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

