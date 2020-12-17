Insider Selling: RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Insider Sells $188,800.00 in Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $188,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 432,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,157,424.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RadNet stock opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50. RadNet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. RadNet had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in RadNet by 333.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 164,599 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in RadNet in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in RadNet by 71.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in RadNet by 21.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in RadNet in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

