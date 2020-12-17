Insider Selling: RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $24,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,630.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, December 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $21,830.00.

On Monday, November 16th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $20,250.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $35,760.00.

On Monday, October 12th, William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $80,400.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $31,180.00.

RAPT opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.51 million and a P/E ratio of -1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.40. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $51.21.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 617.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 537.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RAPT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.