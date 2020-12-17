Insider Selling: REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CFO Sells $904,715.04 in Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CFO Vittal Vasista sold 22,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $904,715.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,946.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $43.38 on Thursday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.12. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The firm had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 572.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGNX. UBS Group began coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 442.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 100,220 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 1,894.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 55,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.