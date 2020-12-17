Insider Selling: Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) CFO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) CFO Jean M. Franchi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $1,086,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $41.11 on Thursday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $54.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 22.54, a quick ratio of 22.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 3.23.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

REPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Replimune Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the third quarter worth approximately $22,719,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Replimune Group by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,857,000 after buying an additional 672,623 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new position in Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at about $12,052,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 298.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 634,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,766,000 after acquiring an additional 475,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Replimune Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,315,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,529,000 after purchasing an additional 339,844 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

