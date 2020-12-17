Insider Selling: Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) VP Sells $2,294,371.00 in Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,294,371.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 168,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,423.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $49.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.86. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $918.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.21%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3,622.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

