Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Sells $1,800,250.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $1,800,250.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 33,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,354.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 9th, Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $1,038,300.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $758,850.00.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $759,000.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Michael Arntz sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $1,477,500.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Michael Arntz sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $1,419,900.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $718,950.00.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $72.50 on Thursday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -77.13 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.53.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMAR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 435.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

