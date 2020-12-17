Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells $3,286,548.72 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Eugene Farrell sold 48,204 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $3,286,548.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eugene Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smartsheet alerts:

On Tuesday, December 8th, Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $914,685.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $481,000.00.

SMAR opened at $72.50 on Thursday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -77.13 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.53.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth $1,495,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 326.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth $215,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.