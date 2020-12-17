Insider Selling: SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Sells $837,299.52 in Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,245,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SEDG opened at $309.72 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.02 and a 52-week high of $317.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 91.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.36 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $180.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.94.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

