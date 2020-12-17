Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) CTO Sells $800,452.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 16,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $800,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 18th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 102,977 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $4,423,891.92.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $2,262,060.00.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $53.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.91. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $54.66.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sprout Social by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at $741,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,542,000 after purchasing an additional 229,931 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

