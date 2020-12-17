Insider Selling: Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) CFO Sells $505,856.13 in Stock

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) CFO Thomas Eugene Clark sold 14,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $505,856.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,821.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE SYX opened at $37.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average is $24.05. Systemax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Systemax alerts:

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.00 million. Systemax had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Systemax Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Systemax by 19.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Systemax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Systemax by 1,723.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 129,984 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Systemax by 19.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Systemax during the second quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti upped their price objective on Systemax from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Systemax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Systemax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.